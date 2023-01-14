Thousands are demonstrating in the rain a Lützerath, in Germany, against the clearing operations, which have been underway for two days, in the village occupied by activists, who want to prevent the coal mining of the energy giant Rwe. On the spot, which is located in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, she also arrived yesterday Greta Thunberg, to personally express his support for the cause. The vast majority of anti-mining protesters are peaceful, but there are external elements, such as black blockades, which are fueling clashes with law enforcement. That’s what she explained to theAnsa the spokesman of the Aachen police, Dietmar Brueningaccording to which “it is not climate activists who are throwing rockets at the police”.

As the protesters approached the village, they were confronted by police in riot gear and some used their batons to push them back. The regional police said on Twitter that they used force to prevent people from breaking through the barriers and approaching the danger zone on the edge of the excavation area. always atAnsa Bruening reported violent clashes, rockets and stones being thrown at officers who had to use pepper spray.

The small village is already completely uninhabited, the last residents left a year ago, but activists have occupied sheds and agricultural structures and built tree houses. Meanwhile, the clearing operations are going ahead, according to a police spokeswoman. Particularly demanding is the evacuation of a tunnel, in which several demonstrators have gathered and have refused to leave for days. However, they would have enough food and should still be healthy, according to what she writes southgerman newspaper. “This is a betrayal of present and future generations. Germany is one of the biggest polluters in the world and must be held accountable,” Thunberg said in his speech.

“The coal is still in the ground, all we can do is keep fighting,” he added in reply to what the Greens leader said, Robert Habeck, Minister of Economy, who defended the decision to demolish the Lützerath to make room for the mine, stating that the coal that will be extracted will help maintain energy security in this time of crisis. “The coal that is underground here won’t bring down prices immediately – Thunberg said – anyone who thinks such a thing is simply disconnected from reality”.

The situation in Lützerath is becoming an international embarrassment for the German government, Alla said dpa Thunberg. According to the founder of Fridays for future, the fact that they make agreements with energy giants like Rwe “shows what their priorities are”. The Greens are part of the governing coalition led by the Social Democrat Olaf Scholzand I am also in the governing coalition of North Rhine-Westphalia where the village is located at the center of environmental protest.