Giletti, Cairo does not go to the prosecutors: mandatory commitment. The book of the boss Graviano

Urbano Cairo and Massimo Giletti

Giletti case, Graviano’s memoirs and Cairo hearing cancelled

Continue to discuss the Giletti case, relating to the sudden stop decided by the publisher of La7 Cairo for his “It’s Not the Arena” program, without providing a motivation valid. The magistrates of Firenze who investigate the case want to see clearly in this affair full of shadows and for this reason they have decided to convene their own prosecutor’s office Cairo.

The hearing – reads in Repubblica – was set for today, but the Corriere editor let the prosecutors know that on the day on which the date of his summons to make statements like witness has a unbreakable commitment and therefore there cannot be. And looking for a new date. On the reason that prompted Cairo to shut down the broadcast of Giletti various hypotheses remain open, but the conductor has reiterated on several occasions that he was about to dealing with the mafia and in particular of the alleged contacts between the bosses and Berlusconi e Dell’Utripreparing episodes dedicated to the delicate topic.

Read also: Giletti’s data belies Cairo: here are the figures. A7 knockout with the shutout

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

