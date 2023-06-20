Women’s championship: another date for the recovery!

Postponed several times, the start date of the first division women’s championship is finally known. It is July 08, 2023 which was communicated this Monday by the Togolese football federation.

Unemployed for almost a year, the residents of the national women’s championship of the first division will find service from July 8. The information was given on Monday by the Togolese football federation in a press release signed by the secretary general Hervé Agbodan secretary. To this end, the published calendar of the season gives us a smoking match between Athleta and Storm on the first day. Either a meeting between the second and the third of pool A of the past exercise.

