Home » Women’s championship: another date for the recovery!
News

Women’s championship: another date for the recovery!

by admin
Women’s championship: another date for the recovery!

Postponed several times, the start date of the first division women’s championship is finally known. It is July 08, 2023 which was communicated this Monday by the Togolese football federation.

Unemployed for almost a year, the residents of the national women’s championship of the first division will find service from July 8. The information was given on Monday by the Togolese football federation in a press release signed by the secretary general Hervé Agbodan secretary. To this end, the published calendar of the season gives us a smoking match between Athleta and Storm on the first day. Either a meeting between the second and the third of pool A of the past exercise.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

See also  Istmina: a soldier killed and four wounded by a minefield in Negría

You may also like

Alcoholic minibus driver who did not comply with...

Valledupar entrepreneurship fair generated more than $100 million

Service in Guidonia

A remarkable visit from Erkan Baş

“March of the Majority”

Liaoning and Nagqu establish a cooperation mechanism for...

Emilia-Romagna fashion increasingly sustainable — Companies

Petro has traveled abroad on average twice a...

Decree of the Minister of Public Administration, in...

“4% of the Togolese population lives with the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy