Why China? Looking back at the road we have traveled for thousands of years, following the footsteps of history, we are looking for when and where Chinese civilization originated. Along the way, what twists and turns did our ancestors go through to create such a splendid civilization? We try to find answers.

Chinese characters are the crystallization of ancient Chinese wisdom. For thousands of years, it has experienced the development of “Jia Jin Zhuan Li Cao Kai Xing”. From the tool of recording to the carrier of art, countless ancestors’ efforts have been poured into it.

Looking at the Chinese characters, we seem to have discovered the cultural life and refined spiritual character of the ancients hidden in them.

Music, originally refers to musical instruments, in the eyes of the ancients, it can not only incarnate a melodious and revolving famous song, but also become a synonym for a confidant like a mountain and flowing water; it can be full of the love of “my lady, bell and drum music”, and it can also have “a bowl of food” A scoop of drinking, in a mean alley, people are unbearable, and they will not change their joy when they return.” Indifferent.

Beauty, the original meaning is delicious, and can be written into flowers. It has the demeanor of “the beauty of a gentleman and an adult”, yearning for a beautiful woman who “sees the city and the country again”, and longs for “the beauty of a word is more valuable than a thousand pieces of gold”. The quality is also sad for “sighing in the world, there is no fly in the ointment”.

In addition to the pen and writing tool, the ancients also gave it a profound meaning. In the face of the king’s fault, Wei Zheng worked hard to write and speak bluntly; when the New Deal was implemented, Fan Zhongyan wrote off the names of the mediocre officials from the roster;

We have tens of thousands of Chinese characters such as poetry, calligraphy, ritual music, qin, chess, calligraphy and painting. They are like a mirror, reflecting the wisdom of the ancestors and reflecting the five thousand years of Chinese civilization.

Original title: The Beauty of Civilization Seeing the East | Why China: Chinese characters hide the cultural life of the ancients

