China News Agency, Beijing, July 23. Eugene, USA: The 2022 World Athletics Championships entered the eighth competition day in Eugene, Oregon, USA on the 22nd, local time. After winning the bronze medal in the women’s 20-kilometer walk, the famous Chinese athlete Qieyang Shi won another bronze medal in the women’s 35-kilometer walk. In the men’s and women’s 4x100m relay preliminaries, both the Chinese men’s and women’s teams missed the final.

The women’s 35-kilometer race walk is a new event for this year’s World Championships. A total of 41 athletes from 20 countries and regions signed up for the competition. The Chinese team sent Sister Cheyang Shi, Li Maocuo and Yin Lamei to participate. After the start of the race, Sister Qieyangshi, the Peruvian star Garcia and Poland’s Zjabwo, who had previously won the 20km race walking championship, quickly formed a leading group, followed by Li Maocuo and Yin Lamei.

At about 15 kilometers, Garcia and Zjebwo took the lead. Sister Cheyangshi was firmly in third place, and the other players were left far behind. In the last 10 kilometers, Garcia got rid of Zjebwo, and finally finished the race first in 2 hours, 39 minutes and 16 seconds, and won another gold medal. Zjebwo won the runner-up in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 03 seconds. The third crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 40 minutes and 37 seconds, which also created a new Asian record. Li Maocuo and Yin Lamei ranked 7th and 10th respectively, and both created personal best records.

Sister Cheyang Shi once made up for the gold medal in the women’s 20km race walking at the London Olympics. This bronze medal is her fourth medal in the history of the World Championships, but she has not yet won a World Championships gold medal. Sister Qieyangshi said after the race that she was running for the championship in the 35-kilometer race walk, but she was in poor condition and did not find a good way to fight with the two leading players in the race, and finally chose to keep a medal.

The men’s and women’s 4×100m relay preliminaries were also held on the same day. A total of 16 teams participated in the men’s 4×100-meter relay preliminaries, which were divided into two groups, A and B. The Chinese team was in the fifth lane of Group A, and the same group included traditional relay teams such as the United States, the United Kingdom and Japan. Previously, the Chinese team won the bronze medal in the men’s 4×100m relay at the Tokyo Olympics. Compared with the final lineup of the Tokyo Olympic Games, the first three rounds of the Chinese team in the preliminaries of the World Championships are the same, except that Wu Zhiqiang was replaced by the “post-00” teenager Chen Guanfeng in the fourth round.

In the game, the first three sticks of the Chinese team played stably, Su Bingtian overtook his opponent after the corner, and was in third place when he handed over to the fourth stick. In the last ball, Chen Guanfeng’s sprint speed was not enough in the second half, and he was caught up by the Japanese team and the Ghana team. In the end, the Chinese team crossed the line for the sixth time with a score of 38.83 seconds. Subsequently, the Japanese team and the Nigeria team cancelled their results due to a foul. The Chinese team ranked fifth in the group and ranked 12th in total, and missed the final.

In the women’s 4×100m relay preliminaries, the Chinese team composed of Li He, Ge Manqi, Wei Yongli, and Liang Xiaojing won the fourth place in the group with a time of 42.93 seconds.

The women’s javelin final was also held that day. Tokyo Olympic champion Liu Shiying won the fourth place with a score of 63.25 meters. Australian star Babel threw a world best score of 66.91 meters and won the championship. American player Carla Wenger and Japanese player Haruka Kitaguchi both played well in the last shot, throwing 64 meters 05 and 63 meters 27 respectively, thus surpassing Liu Shiying to win the runner-up and third runner-up.

Up to now, the Chinese track and field team has won 2 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze medals in this World Championships, ranking fourth in the medal list. (Finish)