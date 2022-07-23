SENT TO EUGENE. In the American World Championship we now travel alone, the champions take and go: they detach, tear, abandon the others at embarrassing distances, but Sydney McLaughlin went further: she ran the 400 obstacles in 50 “68 a time that is not only the record of the world, it is just another world.

When Bob Beamon jumped 8.90 at the 1968 Games and improved the length by 55 centimeters in one fell swoop, athletics used his name to invent a word that entered the global vocabulary, “beamonesque” or gigantic progress. , a step on the moon, a grand gesture. McLaughlin’s obstacle course falls into the same genre. The primacy was already his, it has been his since 2021 when he snatched it from teammate Muhammad, Eugene Argento, from the trials, and then improved it with the title at the Tokyo Games and then again at the World Cup qualifiers, on this same track 51. ”41 and was already traveling. In the semifinals she warned her opponents and the public with a 52 “17 which would have been a world record only three years ago and in the final with her time trial she would have been seventh in the 400 plans won a few minutes earlier by Shaunae Miller-Uibo in 49″ 11 . Her references must intrigue her because she is ready for a double at the next big event.

McLaughlin has been a staggering performer since she was a little girl, aged 14, she has all the best timekeepers in her class. She trains her Bobby Kersee who has worked for a life with Allyson Felix, she too has left the space for one last medal because she has decided to do the 4×400 drums and it would be enough for her to be part of a possible podium. McLauglin argues that “the journey to perfection still lacks some finishing touches.” Luckily for her because today she has devastated the competition and now all she has to do is race against time. The of her.