They identify the body of a teenager thanks to their nail polish

The small town of Rush County, Indiana was rocked by a tragic discovery in the case of missing 17-year-old Valerie Tindall. After going missing on June 8, her remains were found earlier this week in the backyard of her neighbor’s home, leading to the arrest of 59-year-old Patrick Scott.

Scott, who lives behind the Tindall family, was charged with murder after admitting to killing her on June 7. He was also charged with obstruction of justice and giving false information to a law enforcement officer. The court entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on Thursday.

According to the homicide report, Scott strangled Tindall with a belt in his home after an argument. He later admitted to building a box and putting Tindall’s body in it, wrapping it in black plastic and duct taping it, before burying it in his backyard. Police were led to the remains after executing a search warrant at Scott’s home, where they observed orange nail polish on the body, matching the color Tindall was last seen wearing in a social media post on June 7.

The investigation into Tindall’s disappearance had initially labeled Scott as a relevant person of interest. However, it wasn’t until October 12 that authorities observed multiple areas of disturbed soil on Scott’s property during an aerial search. Search warrants were requested on Monday and the body was found on Tuesday.

Tindall’s cause of death is still pending toxicology results and a final autopsy report, according to authorities. Scott’s arrest brings a tragic end to the months-long search for Valerie Tindall, leaving the community in shock and mourning the loss of a young life.