They investigate causes of death of a woman in Valledupar

The cause of death of Yudis Patricia Bonet Correa, 45, will be determined by Legal Medicine because there is no clarity about it.

The case became known when the Eduardo Arredondo Daza Hospital, La Nevada headquarters, reported the clinical death to the authorities.

Once the Police inquired about it, it was learned that the events occurred in the Sabana Urbanization, where the victim resided in the company of his sentimental partner.

He, identified as Miguel Mendoza, said that Yudis Patricia had difficulty breathing and that she went into the bathroom to vomit and he went out to ask the neighbors for help and when he returned he found her on the floor with a blow to the front of the head.

After that, he took her to the health center where she died. The Sijín carried out the technical inspection of the corpse.

Related