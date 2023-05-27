Home » They investigate double homicide in San Juan del Cesar
News

by admin
The authorities of the department of La Guajira investigate the crimes of the young Andrés David Narváez Estrada and Michel Finol Villaloboswho were shot at when they were on a trail in the Los Pondores corregimiento, in the municipality of Saint John of Caesar.

The murderers are motorcycle criminals who approached the young people to shoot at them when they were also on a motorcycle.

Michel Finol, a native of Maracaibo, Venezuela, died immediately at the site, while his partner Andrés David Narváez managed to be taken to a municipal hospital.

However, at the Narváez health center he died due to the seriousness of the injuries to his body.

Of Andrés David Narváez, 18 years old, it was learned that he is from Valledupar.
The investigation was carried out by the members of the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office.

