The authorities of the department are behind the identities of the criminals who committed a millionaire robbery in a house in the Novalito neighborhood, north of Valledupar, where some relatives of the municipal government secretary reside.

Apparently the subjects took advantage of the low surveillance in the area and violated the building located between race 7 and 8 of that sector.

“The subjects entered through the back of the house… The two people who were inside the residence were tied up by four (criminals),” said Felipe Murgas, municipal government secretary.

Citizens were stripped of jewelry, cash, among other valuables. Then the criminals fled in a vehicle that was recorded on a neighborhood security camera, which will be crucial to identify the armed subjects.

“We are with the Sijín on the trail of these people, we have identified the vehicle with which the theft was committed and we hope to find prompt captures,” said the secretary.

THE SECTOR

However, in recent years the Novalito neighborhood has been the object of gangs of apartment owners who have assaulted several citizens, including relatives of the mayor of Valledupar himself.

In fact, last January in a nearby building, where the president resides, they committed a theft.

According to those close to those affected, two criminals took a safe with money from an apartment without apparently being observed by the security of the building.