A vast operation of removal and seizure of bulky waste has been underway since the morning of Saturday 10 September, in Pordenone in via Nuova di Corva.

It is being carried out by the men of the local police and the Gea, coordinated by the municipal councilors Monica Cairoli and Emanuele Loperfido.

Several subjects who would have abandoned the material in an improper way. Investigations underway for the attribution of responsibilities.