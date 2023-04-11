Home News They manage release of Inpec guard
They manage release of Inpec guard

While the dissidents of the Farc were attributed through a communiqué, the kidnapping of an Inpec dragoneante in the rural area of ​​Jamundíthe authorities began procedures to secure his release.

The dragoneant was out for a walk with his sentimental partner in the corregimiento of San Antoniowhen he was approached by unknown persons who took him against his will.

His partner alerted the authorities, who immediately began investigations.

Yesterday a communiqué from the Farc dissidences was known in which this illegal group the kidnapping is attributed of the Inpec official.

In said document they affirmed that he would be released as soon as the operations of military forces in the area and direct contact with humanitarian facilitating organizations is established.

Called

On the other hand, the Inpec Union asked the National Government for help to release the dragoneante and requested safety of other employees of the institution.

The commander of the Cali Metropolitan Police, General Daniel Gualdrón, said that “we are already doing work with relief agency to achieve their release.”

In this sense, he reported that the protocols with the Red Cross and the Ombudsman’s Office for the release-

Vulnerable

Colonel Daniel Gutiérrez, director of Inpec, referred to the circumstances in which the kidnapping occurred during the break and stated that the dragons they are vulnerable once their turn ends and for this reason they can be perfect targets for extortion and other crimes carried out by groups outside the law.

The officer said that in the dissidence statement “they are giving an alert message so that political prisoners are treated wellSo that there are no human rights abuses, they talk about corruption.”

