Rahm after the victory embraces Koepka, the lesson is only one: the champions who have gone deserve to compete with those who have remained. In short, a reconciliation, a negotiation between the PGA and Liv would be desirable

The PGA Tour should bestow – perhaps slipping it into the breast pocket of the green jacket – an additional check to Jon Rahm. Had it not been for him, the Masters would have ended with

two traitors in the top two, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson

(who at 52 was the first to finish in the top 10 in the Major played in Georgia). It would have been a triumph for Liv, the super league set up with Saudi money and a fool for the PGA and more or less all the experts who would not have bet a dollar on the defectors.

Rahm, nickname Rahmbo, one who never backs down when the going gets tough (the tournament was also massacred by the weather: a storm knocked down two trees which, fortunately, didn't hit anyone), instead saved the good name of the tour nobler with a last lap dominated psychologically, not only technically, becoming the fourth Spaniard to triumph on the lawns of Augusta on the day when the late Severiano Ballesteros, the first non-English-speaking winner, would have turned 66. Rahm, after pocketing the last ball and before kissing his wife and children, embraced his rival Koepka. And in short what the simple Masters said: the champions who have gone deserve to compete with those who have remained. Together they improve the show and keep the fans happy. In short, a reconciliation, a negotiation between the PGA and Liv would be desirable. Fewer lawyers and courts would work, but golf would make money. The history of sport, then, is full of leagues that have gone on together after having gone to war. Even the Superbowl born from the peace between the National and American Football League.

