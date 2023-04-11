Doris Dragović built a brilliant musical career, and then retired from the public scene.

It was reported that Arkan said that “she is the best in bed”, and the Croatian singer has always kept her private life away from the public eye, and she only knows that she is in a harmonious marriage with water polo player Marija Budimir. However, Doris was paired with another famous man – Zdravko Čolić!



It was rumored that the singer and Zdravko had “something more” than cooperation regarding the recording of his music video for the song “Ti moješ sve” in which Doris appears, and the singer once spoke about the aforementioned speculations. As he stated, there was an “excuse” between them, but nothing more than that happened.

“It was the show ‘You’re in my blood’, which we filmed in Deliblatska pješčara and Novi Sad. We recently met on Zagreb television, and Doris jokingly told me: ‘I’m Ruška, remember?’ is Ruška in the music video of the same name. At the time, she sang in the Split group ‘More’. She was very pretty, we flirted a bit, it was sweet for me. I’m sorry that most of that material has been lost,” the legendary singer once told “Večernje novosti” “.

This is what Doris Dragović looks like now:

