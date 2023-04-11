Ansa Ready a bill against the eco-activists “smearers” of cultural heritage. Brothers of Italy he signed the text of a pdl which provides for up to three years in prison for acts of vandalism against works of art or historic beauties. Among the latest that of black paint poured into the Barcaccia, the fountain in the Spanish Steps in Rome. “The proposal, still in draft, moves in two directions”, explains the first signatory, Senator FdI Marco Lisei: more severe penalties and Daspo.

Pena and Daspo In short, the intention of the text, explains Lisei, is twofold. “Extend the crime provided for by article 635 of the penal code on damage, which is now hardly applicable to anyone who disfigures or smears an asset in the event that the damage is not in theory permanent – the senator clarifies -, and the second, to provide the possibility of applying a sort of urban Daspo to this type of conduct”.

Objective deterrent effect It is a matter, explains the senator, of “a double protection that aims to have a deterrent effect” as those who have filed a complaint or have already been convicted of acts of vandalism would be subjected to a sort of Daspo, to which the ban would be applied to approach buildings subject to protection with a fine, in the event of transgression of the prohibition, which would range from 500 to one thousand euros. Furthermore, the extension of the crime of damage to those who deface a monument would make it possible to apply the penalties provided for by the article of the penal code which provide for imprisonment from six months to three years.

The bill, which is in the drafting phase, should arrive in the next few days in the Justice Commission at Palazzo Madama.

