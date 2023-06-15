They murder a man and his 7-month-pregnant wife: Colombia registers the 45th massacre

The deceased are a married couple and the child the woman was pregnant with.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) denounced a new massacre in Colombia, with three fatalities, which represents the number 45 so far this year.

The crime occurred on Monday in the department of Valle del Cauca, in the municipality of Ansermanuevo, when the victims were in the company of other relatives and friends in a commercial establishment in the Plaza Vieja neighborhood.

A stranger attacked with a firearm the group and murdered Gustavo Alberto Ramírez Rodríguez, 39, and his wife, Leidy Johana Cataño Rodríguez, 34, who was seven months pregnant.

After the attack, the woman underwent emergency surgery to remove the baby who, despite efforts, died shortly after.

Colonel Wilson Román Silva, in charge of the Valle del Cauca Police, reported that the man died at the Santa Ana Hospital, in Ansermanuevo, due to the seriousness of his injuries; while the woman was transferred to the San Juan de Dios Hospital, in the municipality of Cartago, where she also finally died, according to El Colombiano.

The Ombudsman’s Office has issued an early alert, number 021/22, which includes the risk situation experienced by urban and rural sectors of this area due to the dynamics of violence due to organized crime activities, related to drug trafficking.

At the moment, the reasons for this latest attack and the identity of the alleged perpetrators are unknown.

Indepaz collects that in this year 75 social leaders have also been assassinatedwhich raise the figure to a total of 1,484 since the signing of the peace accords.