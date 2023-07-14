They offer a reward for threats in Obando

Faced with the threats and intimidation to which she has been subjected through social networks, the mayoress of the municipality of Obando, Nydia Lucero Ospina, offered a reward to determine their origin.

Said reward amounts to $10 million.

The official indicated that the threats are not only directed at her but also at the civilian population and in them they warn them that they cannot work after 10 at night.

With the reward, the local president hopes that the authorities receive timely and important information that determines the origin of the threats of which she has been the victim in recent days.

The threats were made through a statement that was widely disseminated on social networks, said the mayor, who indicated that what is worrying is that Obando is a municipality that is on the way to a main road and there are businesses that sell food, which makes trade move late into the night.

The mayoress has also requested a greater presence of the National and departmental Government and indicated that after her complaint security had arrived, at least for her as president of the municipality and that she had been able to carry out the usual tasks that are done during the weekends in the area rural, however, fears for his life.

“This generates uneasiness, if it is worrisome, I must be extremely careful and we must continue with the work, if there is fear,” stressed the mayor of Obando Nydia Lucero Ospina.

As indicated by Ospina, there are still no results, however, he reiterated his call to the government, since in the municipality there is no presence of criminal organizations, or dissidents, or guerrillas such as the ELN, but gangs dedicated to micro-trafficking have been identified. and deaths with the modality of assassination that harm the tranquility.

On the other hand, the governor of Valle, Clara Luz Roldán, rejected these threats against the mayoress and against the safety of the population of this municipality.

Likewise, she asked the Ministry of Defense, the Prosecutor’s Office and the Police to take the necessary actions to protect her life and her work as local representative.

The complaint

In a video released through social networks, the mayoress of the municipality of Obando, Nydia Lucero Ospina, denounced death threats.

The president affirmed that the intimidation would be circulating through social networks and she does not know who their authors would be.

For this reason, through this video, she requested support from the national government to protect her and safeguard her safety.

Worry

The threats have generated fear and concern among the inhabitants of this municipality in the north of the department due to the threatening and intimidating messages directed at the mayoress and the community in general.

According to the local president, these threats arise on the eve of local elections and the identity of those responsible for disseminating these messages is unknown.

The mayor indicated that the threats have been circulating through WhatsApp and Facebook.

As will be remembered, since 2022 the Ombudsman’s Office issued an early warning with the aim of implementing protection measures and guaranteeing Human Rights in this municipality, due to the situation of violence derived from disputes over the control of drug trafficking.

