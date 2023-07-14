Udinese: new shirt launched, white with central black band – Calcio

The reference to the past in the graphics and logo, the homage to a symbol of one’s city, combined with the modernity and technicality of a fabric, the Eco Fabric, which confirms the commitment of Macron and Udinese Calcio on issues for the protection of ‘environment. These are the ‘ingredients’ that make up the new ‘Home’ shirt presented today by the Friulian club and which will be worn during the next Serie A season.





A mix of past, present and future that starts from the historic logo with the Zebretta and reaches the challenges that see the club engaged in terms of innovation and sustainability that project it into the future.





The new Udinese ‘Home’ has a crew neck with the border enriched by two black and green stripes, a chromatic combination also present on the sleeve border and on the logo. The shirt is white with a large central black band, recalling the uniforms used in the late 70s and early 80s. Black is also present on the shoulders and part of the sleeve.





The new home kit is completed by the shorts, which can be either white with black side bands or black with white bands. Double option also for socks: white with horizontal black and green stripes, or black with white and green stripes.





For now, no sponsor appears on the chest, pending the definition of the commercial partnership, which could also concern the name of the stadium.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

