by admin
NSRS Environmental Protection Committee Info

The Committee for Environmental Protection of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska asked the NSRS to adopt a new resolution on opposition to the construction of a radioactive and nuclear waste disposal site in Trgovska Gora, not far from Novi Grad.

Izvor: Google maps / printscreen

The Committee suggests that the Government of the RS prepare the new resolution of the National Assembly of the Republic of Srpska, Fr opposition to the construction of a landfill on Trgovska Goda in the municipality of Dvor in Croatia and referred it to the parliamentary procedure for discussion.

The Committee asked the Government of the RS to prepare information on the activities of the competent institutions of the RS and BiH in order to prevent Croatia from disposing of radioactive and spent nuclear waste at the Trgovska Gora location.

“The NSRS last discussed this issue on December 23, 2015,” it is stated in the Information about the held thematic session of the Board entitled “Activities of competent institutions of the RS and BiH regarding Croatia’s intention to dispose of radioactive and spent nuclear waste at the Trgovska Gora location in the immediate vicinity of the border with the RS and BiH”.

This information will be presented to the deputies of NSRS at the sixth session scheduled for Tuesday next week

In addition to board members, the session was attended by relevant ministers from the Government of the RS, the Council of Ministers and parliamentarians from Sarajevo.

You can read the committee’s conclusions in the attachment:


See also  infected with various bacteria and the fungus «Candida auris»

The Committee for Protection is looking for a new resolution: TRGOVSKÁ GORA was last discussed in NSRS back in 2015

