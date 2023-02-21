In order to determine the alleged irregularities, such as the violation of health care standards and the fundamental rights of the patient and based on records of the Regulating Center for Urgencies and Emergencies, ‘CRUE’; the mother’s version and documents from the same hospital, the Santa Marta District Health Secretariat, in compliance with its powers and competencies, decided to open a preliminary investigation into the Mar Caribe clinic for the facts presented on the night of February 15 of this annuity.

It may interest you: A woman denounces the death of her son due to alleged medical negligence in Santa Marta

The girl, who is part of the subsidized regime of an ‘EPS’, was treated at the Rodrigo de Bastidas Health Center for presenting convulsive syndrome, after that, she was referred to the emergency service of the Mar Caribe clinic, having been accepted for this ‘IPS’, at about 10:11 at night. The patient’s mother says that when she arrived from the emergency room in the ambulance, the IPS did not accept medical care and she, with her underage daughter, had to return to the Rodrigo Health Center on her own. of Bastidas.

Upon learning of the situation presented, the District Health Secretariat decided to activate the route for the restoration of the girl’s rights, locating herself in another ‘IPS’ in the city, where she is stable, receiving the appropriate medical treatment and what she deserves. Mayor Virna Johnson ordered the District Health Secretary to follow her instructions and open an investigation process, for the negligence presented and also, to protect the rights of the minor: for her part, she ordered the formation of a group specialized in inspection, surveillance and control to mitigate this type of event.