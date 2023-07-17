They prepare for the Microvuelta al Valle

Julian Andres Santa

Samuel Duarte, Nicolás López, Juan Camilo González and Sebastián Vásquez, are cyclists who are members of the Titanes Club of the Risaraldense Cycling League and are preparing to compete in the International Microvuelta al Valle, a contest that will take place on the 28th, 29th and 30th of this month of July. The four of them love this discipline, they carry it in their blood and they train with the illusion of being able to succeed in Valle del Cauca territory and leave the name of their team on top.

with clear goals

At 15 years old, Samuel Duarte referred to the objectives they have in this appointment. “We are going to run the Microvuelta Internacional al Valle with very good views with the whole team and we are going to represent and do our best. We are going to go with the entire Titanes team, the truth is we have a very good group of athletes and we are going to see what happens after the first stage and we plan from the second day to see what we do looking for a stage or the general leadership”.

This is how he came to cycling

“I used to ride from a very young age in the park by my house and the truth is that I met Natalia Muñoz and that inspired me a lot and the truth is that I started training with her and it was a process that I liked and she found the talent in me and I tell you to my parents and since then I have started more professionally in sports and I was able to develop as a person and as an athlete in these five years”.

What do you like most about this sport?

Samuel trains in his Campestre B neighborhood. “A very nice place and with many people who have been able to help me and have been very much a part of my process. It’s the adrenaline and also finding nice places to train and suffer is also nice because you suffer for one thing and then you go and win and say ‘I fought this’ and it’s very gratifying”.

Collect to change your sports equipment

“I come with this very beautiful process and the truth is that I have many difficulties because of which my parents are disabled and there is no best way for them to help me. I don’t have slippers because I was hitting them with magic drop and they don’t hold up anymore. My message is for all people with a beautiful heart and who want to contribute a grain of sand to me, it would be very special and I would really appreciate it very much. My phone number is 3212087070, so they would support my sport and sow their grain of sand, something very special for me”, pointed out the cyclist in training.

Opine Samuel Duarte

“Thank God I have been cycling for five years. These have been very inspiring years and a lot of process in which we have found victories and good moments”.

Opinion Nicolas Lopez

“Thanks to the help of my teacher Julio César López’s training, we train every day with a very good attitude, we do transmotos and a lot of work to gain strength and resistance.”

Opine Juan Camilo González

“We are very prepared, with the whole team we have been training throughout the year and we have been preparing ourselves in the best way to have the best performance in this race. We have a great mentality to be able to take stages or lead with our coach Julio César López”.

Give your opinion Sebastian Vasquez

“I have been cycling for four years now, thank God, this sport is something very beautiful and in the team we are all one big family and we support each other every day.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

