They present a tax request against 6 elements of the FAES accused of sexual rape of a minor – Diario La Página

by admin

The Attorney General’s Office of the Republic (FGR) presented this Thursday the tax request against six members of the Armed Forces accused of Aggravated Deprivation of Liberty, Rape of an Aggravated minor and incapacitated person, and Sexual Assault.

The accused are:

Héctor Ovidio Alvarado Rivera, as the direct author of the events. René Alfredo Escobar Sánchez Hilario Antonio Flores Cabezas Vicente Elías Gómez González Edgardo Antonio Pintín Martínez Eder Ovidio Salazar Molina

The last five are being accused as necessary accomplices, and are also charged with the crimes of Injuries and Threats with Special Aggravation.

The events were recorded on September 23. «From that moment, they were captured and investigations began. Today they were transferred to the Teotepeque Peace Court, where they will be accused and the summons procedure will be carried out to define a hearing date,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

For his part, the attorney general, Rodolfo Delgado, stated: “Our objective will always be the protection of the most vulnerable and we will bring the full weight of the Law to bear on criminals, no matter who they are,” he said, and at the same time added : “Let this case serve to make it clear that this is a new country and those who swore to defend their country must pay dearly for the damage caused to a girl and her family.”

