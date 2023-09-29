the Interior A and B tournaments and another exciting date for the people of Córdoba

The country’s rugby will experience another day full of attention this Saturday with a new date for the Interior A and B tournaments, where several Cordoban teams play important things.

The majority of the representatives of the Unión Cordobesa perform well in this competition that presents its difficulties and is a great opportunity to measure themselves against the best teams in the country.

For Interior A, in Río Cuarto a great game will be played, because Urú Curé will receive Estudiantes de Paraná at 4:00 p.m., which is the leader of Zone 1. For this same group, Córdoba Athletic will visit Santa Fe Rugby and San Martín de Villa María will go to the home of Universitario de Tucumán, a match that will be played at 2:30 p.m.

In Zone 2, Universitario will visit Tucumán Rugby at 4 p.m., while Jockey Club Córdoba will be home to the Old Lions of Santiago del Estero.

Tala and la Tablada will face commitments in Tucumán this Saturday. (José Gabriel Hernández / The Voice)

In Interior B, the two people from Córdoba, Tala and La Tablada, will perform in Tucumán. Those from Villa Warcalde, leaders of Zone 1, will visit Huirapuca, while those from Urca will be visitors to Swimming and Gymnastics.

Interior A Tournament, fifth date

Zone 1

Los Tarcos-CURNE, at 16 (Juan Chumbita)Santa Fe RC-Córdoba Athletic, at 16 (Pedro Lopez Vildoza)Urú Curé-Athletic Club Students, at 16 (Federico Longobardi)University (T)-San Martin (VM). ), at 2.30 pm (Facundo Gorla)

Zone 2

Tucumán Rugby-Universitario (Córdoba), at 16 (Jeremías Volante)Duendes RC-GER, at 16 (Damián Schneider)Jockey (Córdoba)-Old Lions, at 16 (Juan Martínez)Jockey (Rosario)-Marista RC, at 16 (Francisco González) on Star+

INTERIOR A TOURNAMENT POSITIONS

Zone 1

Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP TF TC

Students (Paraná) 15 4 3 1 0 138 101

Córdoba Athletic 13 4 3 0 1 133 97

University (T) 13 4 3 0 1 109 112

Urú Curé 10 4 2 0 2 124 104

Santa Fe Rugby 6 4 1 0 3 104 110

The Tarcos 6 4 1 1 2 97 143

Saint Martin (VM) 5 4 1 0 3 106 123

CURNE 5 4 1 0 3 99 120

Zone 2

Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP TF TC

Marista RC 16 4 4 0 0 143 109

Jockey (Rosario) 16 4 4 0 0 104 90

GER 14 4 3 0 1 146 92

University (C) 9 4 2 0 2 103 133

Elves RC 7 4 1 0 3 124 112

Jockey (C) 6 4 1 0 3 100 119

Tucumán Rugby 5 4 1 0 3 101 127

Old Lions RC 2 4 0 0 4 92 131

Interior B Tournament, fourth date

Zone 3

Huirapuca-Tala RC, at 16 (Julián Severini)

Swimming and Gymnastics-La Tablada, at 16 (Joaquín Zapata)

Zone 4

Jockey (Salta)-Mar del Plata, at 2 p.m. (Joaquín Lista Castro)

Tucumán Lawn Tennis-Sociedad Sportiva, at 16 (Juan Zubieta)

Zone 5

CRAI-Sporting (Mar del Plata), at 4 p.m. (Maximiliano Busaniche)

Banco Mendoza-Old Resian, at 4 p.m. (Santiago Bevacqua)

Zone 6

Teqüe RC-Liceo RC, at 16 (Tomás Ninci)

University (Rosary)-Aranduroga RC, at 4 pm (Agustin Godoy)

INTERIOR B TOURNAMENT POSITIONS

Zone 3

Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP TF TC

Tala RC 12 3 3 0 0 78 65

Huirapuca 9 3 2 0 1 69 72

La Tablada 7 3 1 0 2 85 58

Swimming and Gymnastics 2 3 0 0 3 61 98

Zone 4

Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP TF TC

Tucucmán Lawn Tennis 10 3 2 0 1 88 58

Jockey Club (S) 9 3 2 0 1 102 99

Mar del Plata 8 3 2 0 1 97 66

Sociedad Sportiva (BB) 0 3 0 0 3 59 123

Zone 5

Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP TF TC

RAW 13 3 3 0 0 91 69

IPR Sporting (MdP) 9 3 2 0 1 82 67

Old Resian 5 3 1 0 2 81 96

C. Banco Mendoza 2 3 0 0 3 61 83

Zone 6

Equipo Pts PJ PG PE PP TF TC

University (R) 10 3 2 1 0 94 70

Teque RC 9 3 2 0 1 79 87

Liceo RC 8 3 1 1 1 99 89

Aranduroga RC 2 3 0 0 3 60 86

