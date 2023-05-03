Pharrell Williams reveals Louis Vuitton’s massive pyramid in Virginia Beach

With the debut of the first wave of leadership clothing and the conclusion of the star-studded 2023 “Something in the Water” music festival, Pharrell Williams will reveal more ideas as the creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear, showing the public through an Instagram post. The location of the music festival is the Louis Vuitton Memorial Pyramid in Virginia Beach.

The pyramid is presented in the form of a sand sculpture. The tower is about 30 feet high. It draws inspiration from the brand’s classic luggage products. It uses Monogram presbyopic patterns to decorate the four sides. The details of other parts are also delicately outlined, linking the clothing series and the theme of the music festival. A further nod to Pharrell Williams’ origins.

It is reported that this pyramid is also a three-story store selling Damier print denim jackets, “Virginia is for Lovers” hoodies, “PARIS TO VA, VA TO PARIS” T-shirts and other joint limited products.