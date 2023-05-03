New exams to acquire or renew your driver’s license

The next friday june 23 expires the term in which the drivers of Colombia You can renew your driver’s license.

Very significant procedure that, to achieve it, those interested must complete some tests to activate it and avoid being denied.

In other words, those who carry out the license renewal process must ensure that they have the physical and mental fitness of motor coordination required to drive a vehicle.

In this sense, currently the position of the Ministry of Transport.

Decision that has the inclusion of medical examinations in this process, transcendental to establish if the person meets the requirements or has limitations to obtain the license.

What are the new medical tests?

1. Visual ability: People who suffer from a visual disease, the doctor in charge will be the one who will determine the level of severity of this to define their ability to drive.

2. Hearing ability: The required hearing levels will be evaluated in both ears. In the event of any limitation or use of a device, the respective clarification will be made.

3. Mental capacity: It is a psychological test that seeks to demonstrate driving abilities.

4. Driving capacity: Analysis of the person’s skills in relation to carrying out precise and fast actions, using hearing, upper or lower limbs simultaneously.

5. Physical capacity: In this evaluation, the person in charge will observe the medical history of the person, in order to deduce if he meets the requirements mentioned above.

