Former biathlete and three-time relay world champion Vanessa Hinz in …

medi GmbH & Co. KG

Bayreuth (ots)

At the end of January, Vanessa Hinz won bronze in the sprint at the Biathlon European Championships in Lenzerheide, a few days later she announced the end of her career – and now she can look back on an eventful decade: she was in the national squad for more than ten years and was at the relay world championships in 2015 in Kontiolahti and in 2020 in individual World Championships in Antholz, she won gold three times and silver four times. Since last summer, her health, also due to injuries, has repeatedly required special attention. In the interview, she gives an insight into the extent to which the developed generation of medi’s E+motion performance supports has supported her in her rehabilitation and what she is looking forward to next. The new E+motion performance bandages have been available since May 1, 2023.

Dear Vanessa, you were active in biathlon for over ten years, but you started your career in cross-country skiing. Why did you reorient yourself back then?

“I’ve always loved doing sports. We have extensive ski areas here at Schliersee and cross-country skiing has always been my passion. I grew up with athletes like Evi Dingebacher-Stehle and Uschi Disl – the fascination for biathlon was always there, but it We didn’t have a shooting range near us. When Magdalena Neuner ended her career in 2012, we were looking for young biathlon talent. I had actually planned a holiday, but I really wanted to try it. And I enjoyed the biathlon training! I’m responsible for the decision I deliberately took my time. If I hadn’t been successful, I would have started studying.”

What were the highlights of your career for you?

“There are actually quite a few, but you never forget becoming world champion for the first time! That was in 2015 in Kontiolahti at the World Relay Championships, when we youngsters surprisingly won the medal. That was a formative moment for me! And over I was really happy about my individual medal in Antholz as Vice World Champion in 2020. It was a great day, as was winning the World Cup five years ago. Shortly before that, we had lost the medal in the sprint to the finish line in the mixed relay at the Olympic Games – that was tough ! Within two weeks I experienced the worst and the best day in biathlon. I am incredibly grateful for everything I have been able to experience in recent years: beautiful encounters and friendships – and moments in which I have grown as a person.”

And yet you announced the end of your career in February – were the injuries and health setbacks of the past few months the reason for that?

“No, that was already indicated in the summer of 2022. I’ve thought about it more often – at the age of 31 my body is simply not as fit and powerful as it used to be. I’ve always lived for sport, at the same time I’m looking forward to what’s coming. Of course I questioned the decision several times: ‘Are you 100 percent sure?’ After all, it’s a step that you only take once! But I was always able to say yes to the question. My family and my friend knew about it and I was able to go into the preparations so much more consciously. It was motivating for me to know that it would be my last season. It’s all the more regrettable, of course, that my health was in bad shape.”

How were you?

“It started at the end of August 2022 with severe back pain, which I have regularly because I have an additional vertebra and a slight pelvic obliquity. But with the help of my osteopath I got it under control quickly as usual. This was followed by a bad cold and tendonitis right hand. A week later I twisted my ankle while jogging and tore the lateral ligament in my left ankle. For ten years I had no significant injury and as soon as I decide to stop, within four weeks it felt like everything came at once.”

What was your therapy like?

“I got the Levamed E+motion performance bandage from medi for my ankle and the Manumed active E+motion for my tendonitis in my hand. I was very limited due to my training: At first I could only swim and a week after my foot injury at least I was able to cycle again on the ergometer. In addition, I did special rehabilitation exercises for my back and feet. I knew I was running out of time – the qualification for the World Cup was in November. It wasn’t easy mentally, especially because I trained all the preparation alone.”

Did you train with bandage?

“Yes, the ankle bandage in particular helped me a lot. The only time I didn’t wear it was during swimming training. I also felt safe and well stabilized with both bandages during strength training. I had slight swelling on my foot due to the injury – this was eliminated by the integrated 3D silicone quartz pad well degraded. I also found the compression to be pleasantly beneficial. The bandages are thin, but give optimal support. A big plus: the knitted fabric is more like a sock, so I was able to get into my shoes. Other bandages often slipped when I started sweating – not so with the Levamed E+motion. The moisture was quickly absorbed and the bandage fitted perfectly.”

How do you like the design?

“Black always works because it’s subtle and goes with everything. I also think it’s good that the new generation of bandages isn’t completely black, but rather has gray and yellow highlights. Of course, functionality should be the priority, but the look is not irrelevant!”

How long did you wear both bandages?

“Every day for almost four weeks. I wore the Levamed E+motion performance bandage in training and when needed in everyday life, the Manumed active more at home.”

How did you motivate yourself during this time?

“After my foot injury, I cried for two days – it was a big setback! But my coach and my family were very supportive, encouraged me and always picked me up when I wanted to give up. In the end I said to myself: ‘This is your last season and now you’re giving it your all again. You can do it!’ Normally it wouldn’t have been a problem to qualify for the World Cup, but the injuries didn’t allow me to train as usual.Then I started the season in the IBU Cup (the second highest competition series for biathletes after the World Cup).That was at the beginning unusual for me, but the community and the exchange with the younger athletes have done me good.”

Are you still wearing the bandages?

“The ankle bandage is only used when I play volleyball or hockey. Since my outer ligament has already been torn or torn three times, the bandage is more of a mental support and for prophylaxis.”

What do you have planned for the coming months? Where are you going professionally?

“I’ve always dreamed of traveling around the world, so first of all I’m going to take a two-month break with my boyfriend and fly to New Zealand. And I’d love to visit my godchild in Vietnam. After the last ten years everything has been about sport and my everyday life was clocked through, I would now like to enjoy my time independently and live into the day. I am glad that I had the sporting opportunities and successes and I am grateful for my experiences. But now I would like to find out who I would be without sport I have to ask myself what I want out of life and I hope a few taster internships will help me take the right direction professionally.”

Dear Vanessa, thank you for the nice interview. We wish you all the best for your future and hope you stay with the sport in some way.

The brochures on the E+motion bandages for the specialist trade (item no. 0030255) can be ordered from the medi Service Center: telephone 0921 912-333, e-mail [email protected] The brochures for end users (item no. 0030256) at: Telephone 0921 912-750, e-mail [email protected]

More information about the improved E+motion Performance Collection is available online at www.medi.biz/emotion.

Purpose:

Genumedi® E+motion®: Knee bandages for soft tissue compression.

Manumed active E+motion®: Wrist Compression Bandages.

Epicomed® E+motion®: Elbow compression bandages with pad.

Lumbamed® plus E+motion®: Orthoses to stabilize the lumbar spine with back pad.

Levamed® E+motion®: Bandages for ankle soft tissue compression.

Janine Lenhart

Communication & PR Managerin

Phone: +49 921 912-2819

E-Mail: [email protected]

Original content from: medi GmbH & Co. KG, transmitted by news aktuell