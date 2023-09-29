Home » Huawei and the impact of digitalisation on work
Technology

Huawei and the impact of digitalisation on work

by admin
Huawei and the impact of digitalisation on work

The Huawei study dedicated to digitalization and its impact on the workplace is based on the actual experiences of employees, and not on an arbitrary count of technology. Titled “Digitalization and its impact on the workplace”, it provides the results of a survey of over 13,000 employees in 7 countries (China, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom and the United States). There research was conducted by Dr Schneider, in collaboration with YouGov.

Use skills

Anna Schneider, Professor University of Applied Sciences of Trier (Germany)
This study highlights the transformative impact of digitalisation on the nature of work in different international contexts. As digitalization accelerates, organizations must adapt strategies to utilize the skills employees already possess and leverage the latest technologies, or risk being left behind.

Key insights

From the research conducted by Dr. Schneider, three main findings emerged. First, Chinese companies rely more on digital tools in the workplace than those in other countries surveyed. An ever-improving broadband infrastructure combined with a population and businesses that embrace new technologies explain the position of vertex of companies in China in the survey. Increasing levels of digitalisation in businesses are creating new opportunities for a more agile workforce.

Huawei and the impact of digitalization

The established routines of European companies further limit the use of digital technologies. Human-machine interaction (IUM) is a particularly illustrative example revealed by the investigation. The IUM is becoming more and more intuitive thanks to the evolution of touchscreens, large language models and virtual/augmented reality. However, in some European countries, more than half of IUM takes place on physical keyboards, even in the most digitalized workplaces.

See also  May offers at Media Markt and Saturn: the best deals

Increase communication

The second key finding is that a higher level of digitalisation in the workplace stimulates 20% greater knowledge exchange within the workplace compared to companies with a lower level of digitalisation. The availability of digital tools greatly facilitates remote and flexible communication. Additionally, advanced digital tools enable superior internal access to stored knowledge.

Huawei and the impact of digitalisation in the workplace

And this via intelligent search algorithms or applications that simulate the functionality of social networks. For companies that adopt them, new interfaces, based on large language models, could to accelerate further the ability to access and exchange knowledge.

Advanced and virtual interfaces

Finally, for the future development and success of digital transformation, digital skills and new ways of interacting with computers will be two decisive components. In all countries surveyed, the use of advanced and virtual interfaces in the workplace is significantly lower than in private use. Participants uniformly predict that this gap will increase in the next 5 years. Enterprises often encounter considerable inertia in adopting new interfaces. This is caused by the longer life cycles of professional equipment and the lack of resources to retrain employees.

A Huawei investigation into the impact of digitalization

The survey indicates that this last aspect may be a much less serious problem than generally claimed by companies. Compared to the companies in which they work, individuals are more ready to welcome new interfaces. In fact, they tend to be very confident in their ability to use touch, voice and gesture-based interfaces, regardless of the degree of digitalisation of the workplace. According to Huawei, the study sheds light on the urgent need for policy action and investment in areas that can accelerate a comprehensive upgrade of digital technologies used in companies. And thus ensure that digital dividends are shared inclusively.

You may also like

Cascella (Intesa Sanpaolo): “People at the centre, to...

Enhanced Achievements, Martial Arts Tree, and More: Exciting...

iliad invests in the field of artificial intelligence

Dialogue between Brian Chesky and John Elkann: “Complementing...

F-Zero 99 Expands with New Tracks and Modes...

ChatGPT will be able to connect to the...

If mobility rhymes with sustainability

Naraka: Bladepoint: Expanding Player Base and Collaborating with...

Windows 11, Paint’s Cocreator officially arrives to the...

Elkann and Chesky: “Tech only exists if it...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy