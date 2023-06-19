They propose a campaign without insults or aggressions – breaking latest news

Citizens give their opinion on the process that is coming.

The candidates began the promotion through messages on Facebook and Instagram and other social networks, although the electoral campaign officially begins in August. In the province of Loja, 10 organizations are registered. Citizens ask to carry out a campaign of height.

The registered organizations are in the process of qualifying and approving candidacies, to then start the electoral campaign.

Dayana Pucha (Alliance Clearly Possible), Humberto Tapia (Build), Jose Bolivar Castillo (ARE), Juan Andres Gonzalez (Democratic Center), Jose Sarango (Pachakutik), Auria Villavicencio (Total Renovation), Rafael Dávila (Let’s Act Alliance) , Yadira Flores (Friend), Johanna Ortiz (Citizen Revolution), and Nilo Córdova (PSC), aspire to reach to occupy a curul in the National Assembly.

Environment

After the modifications of the calendar for the presidential and legislative elections, by the National Electoral Council (CNE), the campaign period is scheduled from August 08 to 17, 2023.

Some professionals from Loja linked to political work, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, agreed when mentioning that the proposals must be achievable.

For the jurist, Luis Cuenca Medina, the candidates, through their work plans, must propose “urgent and necessary measures that make it possible to get the country afloat. For this, they need to provide not only legal security, but also social security. In addition, reactivate the economy that is stagnant ”.

Citizens “seek not defamation campaigns, nor aggressions; but a clean campaign”.

I respect

María del Rocío Buele, a former candidate for councilor for the Loja canton and linked to musical and cultural activity, said that “it is necessary to carry out a campaign of respect between both genders to pitch in for a better Ecuador. All rivalry must end.”

For other professionals such as Marlon Antonio Atariguana, a lawyer, “the electoral campaign does not convince Lojanos and Ecuadorians because they are always the same speeches —not very credible—. Plans are urgently needed to put them into practice”. (YO)

GIVEN

From August 08 to 17, 2023, it is the electoral campaign.

