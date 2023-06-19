Yeminson Urrutia, present in the Colombian U-15 National Team

Julian Andres Santa

Until next Monday, June 26, the microcycle of the Colombian U-15 Selection will take place in Bogotá, with a view to the South American Championship of the category. There are two players representing football from Risaraldense, Mateo Henao and Yeminson Urrutia, who hope to win a place in the final call for the upcoming competitions.

Rubén Darío Velásquez, scouting for Club Sócrates Valencia, to which Urrutia belongs, highlighted these calls. “We are very happy with the call for these talents and it seems to me that it is very convenient for football in Risaraldense and in the region because we are standing out for good players in the different institutions and they are taking us into account to call the talents to the Colombian National Team and in this case to Club Sócrates Valencia FC”.

On the process with Yeminson

“He arrived about four years ago, in some calls that the club makes annually, with characteristics where we make evaluations from the physical, mental and talent to be able to adapt the boys. We have a rapprochement with the coaches who are training them and with the parents and Yeminson has fully complied with these items and thank God today we have a prospect in him for Colombian soccer”.

Functions performed in the club

“I am scouting and a coach in the national Under-15 category. As scouting we are aware of the various schools that are allied with us for the recruitment of players in regions and the second step is that they communicate with us and we begin to follow up on the boys they are referencing. We have allies on the Pacific Coast, the Atlantic Coast, in Valle del Cauca and in Atioquia, trying to capture the human talent that comes our way,” Rubén Darío Velásquez pointed out.