After the 3 main artists who will be presented on April 28, 29 and 30 at the Parque de la Leyenda Vallenata, within the framework of the Vallenato Festivalthe cost of the tickets also came to light.

starting this wednesday March 8 in Tuboleta.compeople will be able to buy their tickets for the concerts.

For April 28 and 29, when Christian Nodal and Carlos Vives perform, the cost of the most expensive box, ‘Colacho A’, is $7,640,000 plus the service that has a value of $1,370,000. Next is ‘Colacho B’, with a cost of $6,790,000 plus $1,220,000 for service.

In this sense, the cheapest ticket is the General, which has a cost of $126,000 plus $23,000 of service.

On the last day of the Festival, April 30, the date on which the singer Maluma performs, prices are higher. For example, the box that on the 28th and 29th will cost $7,640,000 plus servicethe 30th will have a value that exceeds $12,000,000.

As for the ‘General’ ticket, it would no longer cost $126,000 plus service, but would have a value that will exceed $200,000.