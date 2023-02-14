The Secretary of Transit and Transportation of Valledupar Diana Dazaproposed from his dependency to the mayor of Valledupar Mello Castro, the implementation of a day of ‘Day without a car and without a motorcycle‘, with the purpose of motivating citizens to protect the natural environment, in addition to encouraging the use of alternative means of travel such as public transport and bicycles.

The conference is included in the strategy ‘Valledupar green city‘, which if carried out, would be scheduled for the month of April in connection with Earth Day, which is commemorated on the 22nd of the same period, which according to the official, is an indicated date to join similar initiatives that have been developed in different parts of the Colombian territory, which is also raised with the purpose of reducing the emission of polluting gases and improve air quality.

This initiative would be carried out in coordination with other sectors of the municipal administration, such as Government, Economic Development, Culture, Inder and Siva, in addition to the participation of the whole citizenry as the main road actors, in which, in parallel, will be carried out cultural, sports and recreational days.

The official also argued that said activity would be favorable for people who travel frequently in vehicles with restriction use the new buses of the city’s integrated public transport system, which to date will operate all routesin addition to some bicycles for public use that the Ministry of Transport supplied to the city in previous years and which will enter into maintenance shortly.

“The idea is that citizens can enjoy all the activities that are going to be carried out parallel to this day, such as the bike path, different sports activities led by Inder, as well as the cultural days that the secretariat of culture and entrepreneurship will carry out, which will be carried out by the economic development sector ”, the official finished.

Diana Daza, Valledupar Traffic Secretary, promotes the proposal. PHOTO: FABIÁN PINILLOS.

WHAT DO ENVIRONMENTALISTS THINK?

Louis Master, recognized for leading projects in favor of environmental conservation in the region, stated that they support these initiatives that help mitigate air pollutione, due to the noise and heat emitted by automobiles, in the same way he expressed that it would be appropriate to take advantage of the day without a car or a motorcycle to carry out pedagogy on the use of public transport and bicycle.

OPINION OF THE CITIZENSHIP

For their part, some citizens such as Caroline Garridosees with good eyes that these activities are implemented in the city, where the use of other transport mechanisms different from the conventional ones, in addition to promoting activities such as walking, riding a bicycle and the use of public transport.

As the citizen expressed:I support this type of initiative because our planet needs it, but we must bear in mind that by that day there must be more authority in the streets because Valledupar is very insecure, one cannot walk in the street in any way because they rob you, so if you are going to be riding a bicycle like in my case, it is good to know that the police will also be providing security”.

WHAT DOES THE GUILD OF MOTOTAXISTS THINK?

On the other hand, a guild of considerable influence in the mobility of the city given the number of people who dedicate themselves to this trade, is that of motorcycle taxi drivers, so that from the newspaper THE PYLON contact was made with Miguel Lozanorecognized leader of this association.

He, for his part, stated that they agree with these activities being carried out, as long as the restriction It’s not just for motorcycles, In the same way, he expressed that it is necessary that they take them into account and that they be socialized, because the people who are dedicated to this work live from day to day.

Miguel Lozano, leader of the motorcycle taxi drivers’ union, says that they are in favor of this type of activity. PHOTO: FABIÁN PINILLOS.

“It would be nice because we too we are aware of the situation of the planet in terms of pollution and we are here to create a good environment, which is why we would be willing to join these conferences, yes, that they take us into account in the socialization”, concluded the union leader.

JAIR PIMIENTA/EL PILON