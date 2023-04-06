Home News They recapture Speedy, who tried to go out to commit a crime
David Antonio MC met his victim because they attended the same church in Soyapango. In October 2022, the defendant told Ronmel EGP that he was a digital investor and that he was engaged in buying and selling bitcoin through Chivo Wallet and that he invited him to invest, since he would obtain 10% profit weekly.

The victim decided to invest $1,000, the money was deposited in an account belonging to David Antonio, who -in effect- gave him the profits a week later. Thus, the defendant convinced Ronmel EGP to invest more money, so last November he made three deposits of $1,000 each to the defendant’s account, totaling $3,000. Since then, he has not returned the money or the alleged profit and has stopped answering any type of message.

David Antonio MC was reported to the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) and later accused of fraud in the 3rd Peace Court of Soyapango, where -after the initial hearing- the formal investigation was ordered with provisional detention and the civil action for 3 thousand dollars was accepted. Currently, the defendant is imprisoned in the bartolinas of Ilopango for other similar crimes, at the order of the 3rd Investigating Court of San Salvador.

