Changes are coming so that Colombians have German nationality

He President Gustavo Petro is holding diplomatic meetings with Germanyamong the relations that it tries to strengthen is the recent meeting at the headquarters of the Ibero-American Institute in Berlin.

Among the issues that were discussed with the Colombian ambassador in Germany, Yadir Salazar Mejía, it is about working to improve the conditions of Colombians residing in Germany, who reach 30,000 registered.

Also read: What is known about the state of health of the children rescued in the jungle?

Therefore, one of the central points of the meeting was mentioned in that Colombian citizens living in Germany have the obligation to renounce their nationality in the case in which they wish to apply for the German one, therefore, the details are highlighted for analysis. this panorama.

“It cannot be that, in the face of a second citizenship, one has to renounce the citizenship of the motherland. We don’t have to feel intimidated, but we should feel proud to be born in the country”, pointed out President Petro.

In the next few hours, the meeting will take place with the President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with whom he will meet in the next few hours.

Another important issue is the decarbonization of the economy, as Petro proposes, it would require sufficiently abundant and effective substitutes in energy transformation.

The central objective of the visit is to reach an agreement on the production of green hydrogen in Colombia for export and obviously to the extent that we implement the technologies for internal consumption in the country.

Besides: The Prosecutor’s Office asks to strengthen the security of Day Vásquez for alleged threats

“Green hydrogen is the substitute for natural gas and may also be the substitute for oil and coal, depending on the global scale-up of that technology.”

Petro was at the Ibero-American Institute in Berlin, where several Colombians residing in that country received him with enthusiasm.