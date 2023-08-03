Home » They rescue a man unharmed who was buried when he was doing masonry work in San Salvador – Diario La Página
They rescue a man unharmed who was buried when he was doing masonry work in San Salvador – Diario La Página

A man was rescued this afternoon after being momentarily buried when a part of the construction he was working on fell on him, at 75 North Avenue and San Antonio Abad Street.

Workers, neighbors and lifeguards from the Salvadoran Green Cross managed to get the man out, who was unharmed.

A team of lifeguards from the humanitarian institution of the municipality of Mejicanos was present at the scene.

The man was identified as Luis Flores.

