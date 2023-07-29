They sell Bursa’s Kemalpaşa dessert as “Erdoğan Paşa” dessert in Kosovo – Bursa News – Regional News

Chuangof Prizren The image, taken in a restaurant in the city, caused wide repercussions on social media.

İnsicam Magazine General Publication director Mustafa Ozel, ChuangHe shared the counter of a dessert shop in .

Sharing in Prevala and Priznen Kemalpasa dessertof ‘Erdogan PashaIt was sold as ‘.

WHAT IS KEMALPASA DESSERT?

Bursaof Mustafakemalpasa It is a cheese dessert that is started to be produced in small dairy farms in the district. Outside the district, due to the short shelf life, the rate of cheese is low and dried sweets are sold. For this reason, there are distinct flavor differences between the dessert eaten in the district and the dessert consumed outside.

Milk is pasteurized in giant cauldrons and turned into cheese. About 1 ton of milk, 160 kg. sweetness cheese is obtained. This cheese is made into dough with flour, semolina and egg in cauldrons, cut into Kemalpaşa Dessert and baked in 320-degree ovens for 17 minutes. Desserts that cool down after the oven are ready for use.

Sweet, is thrown into boiling sugar water, it is allowed to swell and is cooled in sherbet. Kemalpaşa Dessert, which is filtered and arranged on trays, can be served with walnuts, hazelnuts, peanuts, cream, and even ice cream.

