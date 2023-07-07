They warn of an increase in espionage by Russia and China

The German Military Counterintelligence Service (MAD) has warned of the increase in espionage activities on the German Army by Russia and China.

The intelligence services of both countries have been identified as “the most active actors in espionage,” according to an annual MAD report consulted by the German agency dpa.

This increase in espionage activities has coincided with the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, when the Russian secret services “intensified” their recognition of the German Army and military materials sent as aid.

The main task of the MAD is to protect the country’s Army from espionage by other countries, to “fight” extremists and to carry out security checks on both soldiers and civilian employees.

In addition, this agency has stated that the war means focusing on the “urgent tasks” of “strengthening counterintelligence” and “combatting espionage and possible sabotage.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

