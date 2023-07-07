Justice Musrat Hilali took the oath of office as a Supreme Court judge

Islamabad (Web Desk) Justice Musrat Hilali took oath as a judge of the Supreme Court. Chief Justice Umar Atta Bandial administered oath to Justice Musrat Hilali, senior judges, attorney general, lawyers also participated in the oath taking ceremony. Justice Musrat Hilali will serve as a judge of the Supreme Court for 3 years.

It should be noted that after Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Musrat Hilali is the second woman judge to be appointed in the Supreme Court. After Justice Musrat took oath, the number of Supreme Court judges became 16.

The Parliamentary Committee on the Appointment of High Court Judges approved the appointment of Justice Musrat Hilali as a judge of the Supreme Court.

On April 1, Justice Musrat Hilali was sworn in as the Acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, after which she became the first woman in the history of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Last month, President Dr. Arif Alvi approved the appointment of Justice Musrat Hilali, who was acting Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court, as Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court under Article 175A (13) of the Constitution.

