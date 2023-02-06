The video surveillance system that monitors the entire Special District of Santiago de Cali is made up of three elements that operate in an integrated and interconnected manner; These are: fixed cameras, drones and the ‘Halcón’ helicopter operated by the Metropolitan Police.

This year the Secretary of Security and Justice of the Mayor’s Office of Cali will allocate close to $11 billion in the maintenance and strengthening of the cameras that are installed in fixed and strategic points of the city.

The total number of video surveillance cameras currently in operation is 1,909, which are monitored from the Automatic Dispatch Center at the Metropolitan Police Command and from a satellite site located in Comuna 22.

According to the Secretary of Security and Justice, Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, the role of these technological teams is essential to obtain results in the fight against crime:

“The cameras allow us to clarify different criminal acts, the material that they record becomes evidence to be transferred to the prosecutors or the judges of the Republic and to be able to prosecute people accurately,” said Dranguet.

The other thing is the deterrence capacity that these devices have, because when criminals are going to commit crimes, they verify if the area is monitored or not; If it is, they can give up because they know that the act they are going to commit will be recorded, that is, the more cameras we have, the more deterrence we have and the more we can put a brake on crime,” said the official.

So are the cameras

The teams have facial recognition and vehicle license plate software that allows the Authorities to be highly efficient in the identification and location tasks of persons wanted by the justice system and in the clarification of criminal acts during the investigation processes.

Regarding the location of these elements, the official explained that this is determined based on the information provided by the District Security Observatory on areas with the highest number of reports of criminal acts, but the requirements made directly by the community are also considered.

new cameras

The Secretary of Security and Justice budgets for the current period the installation of 500 new cameras as follows: 200 to replace those that have been removed due to damage or obsolescence, plus 300 that will be located in the expansion area to the south of the city and in invasion zones in the east and hillside where some subnormal settlements have appeared that must be monitored due to situations contrary to coexistence and recently reported criminal acts.

Photo: Communications Mayor’s Office of Cali

