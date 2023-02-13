After the tests carried out by the Attorney General’s Office.

After carrying out a preliminary investigation, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation found merits to initiate a disciplinary investigation against five former officials and a public servant of the Administrative and Financial Subdirectorate of the National Land Agency (ANT), for alleged irregularities evidenced during the investigation. Subscription and execution of lease contracts for properties located in the Islas del Rosario Archipelago, off the coast of the Department of Bolívar.

These are related to the alleged faults in the management of the supervisors in the event of non-compliance in the agreed payments by the lessees, in the solemnities established in agreement 041 of 2006. There was also evidence of the absence of cadastral appraisals and that some contracts exceeded the area limit allowed for leasing.

In this way, the control entity ordered the opening of a disciplinary process against the former officials Olga Yamile González, William Andrés Robledo Acosta, Nubia Pacheco Gómez, Alexander Rivera Sánchez and Campo Elías Vega Rocha for their status as Administrative and Financial Deputy Directors at the time. of the facts. Likewise, a disciplinary investigation will be carried out against José Augusto Acosta Buitrago, a public servant linked to the National Land Agency (ANT) since 2019, who could also be involved in possible irregularities.

The Attorney General’s Office highlighted in the opening order that, in response to the phenomenon of expiration, the disciplinary investigation will verify the occurrence of allegedly irregular events, which may constitute a breach of the disciplinary law as of December 31, 2019, despite the fact that Some evidence indicates the commission of conduct constituting a misdemeanor prior to said validity.

It should be noted that the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has ‘in its sights’ the leases in the Rosario Islands, taking into account the affectation that could generate to the preservation of the ecological balance, the protection of public patrimony and the guarantee of the rights of communities, especially of ethnic groups in the area.

