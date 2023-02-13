Home Sports Allegri furious against the fan in the stands, he yells at him: “Shut up” – Corriere TV
The Juventus coach during the match against Fiorentina attacked supporters who criticize the players

Massimiliano Allegri furious with the fans in the stands during the Juventus-Fiorentina match. The Juventus coach takes it out on the grandstand after hearing boos and moans about the actions of his players. the cameras caught him in an angry outburst against the fans: the same outburst that was filmed by a person present in the stadium and published on social media. With his back to the pitch, the Juve coach shouts “Shut up, that one over there”. Then the coach from Livorno turns back to the pitch and follows the match

