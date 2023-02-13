After carrying out a preliminary investigation, the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation found merits to initiate a disciplinary investigation against five former officials and a public servant of the Administrative and Financial Subdirectorate of the National Land Agency (ANT), for alleged irregularities evidenced during the signing and execution of lease contracts of properties located in the Islas del Rosario Archipelago located off the coast of the Department of Bolívar.

These are related to the alleged faults in the management of the supervisors before the non-compliance with the agreed payments by the tenants, in the solemnities established in agreement 041 of 2006,. There was also evidence of the absence of cadastral appraisals and that some contracts exceeded the area limit allowed for leasing.

In this way, the control entity ordered the opening of a disciplinary process against the former officials Olga Yamile González, William Andrés Robledo Acosta, Nubia Pacheco Gómez, Alexander Rivera Sánchez and Campo Elías Vega Rocha for their status as Administrative and Financial Deputy Directors at the time. of the facts. Likewise, a disciplinary investigation will be carried out against José Augusto Acosta Buitrago, a public servant linked to the National Land Agency (ANT) since 2019, who could also be involved in possible irregularities.

The Attorney General’s Office highlighted in the opening order that, in response to the phenomenon of expiration, the disciplinary investigation will verify the occurrence of allegedly irregular events, which may constitute violation of the disciplinary law as of December 31, 2019despite the fact that some evidence indicates the commission of conduct constituting an offense prior to said validity.

It should be noted that the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation has ‘in its sights’ the leases in the Rosario Islands, taking into account the affectation that could generate to the preservation of the ecological balancethe protection of public heritage and the guarantee of the rights of communities, especially ethnic groups in the area.