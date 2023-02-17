Andrés Ortiz, was injured with a knife in the midst of a strange situation presented in the north of the capital of Huila.

Authorities found a man identified as Andrés Ortiz on a public road in the Luis Ignacio Andrade neighborhood, who had a stab wound to the abdomen.

Regarding what happened, the uniformed officers inquired in order to find out what happened and the victim stated that he did not know who injured him or how it happened, since he was asleep on the side of the road.

Authorities are investigating in order to know for sure what happened. The injured man was taken to a care center where he underwent surgery.