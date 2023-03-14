news-txt”>

(ANSA) – RAVENNA, MARCH 14 – Thirteen undeclared workers and another 32 illegal workers who on paper should have worked only one hour a day. This is what the Guardia di Finanza disputed at the end of the investigations on two hotels in Milano Marittima, on the Ravenna coast, contiguous to each other and attributable to the same corporate structure.



The checks by the military of the Tenenza di Cervia, taken in the past tourist season coordinated by the provincial command of the Fiamme Gialle, ended in recent days. It all started at the beginning of August when the financiers and officials of the Ravenna labor inspectorate made an inspection from which 32 workers present in the hotel emerged, including 6 entertainers from an external company linked to the structure by a service contract .



From the situation observed by the investigators and from the statements of the workers compared with the documentation, a general context of serious irregularities was outlined: 3 employees were found to be working completely illegally while another 16 were irregular as they were formally hired for 6 hours a week while serving as maitre d’ room, barman, chef, assistant cook, dishwasher and waiters for a much longer period. On the basis of this first inspection, two days later the soldiers also went to the other hotel adjacent to the one already checked: and also in this case, according to the indictment, the situation was the same. That is, out of 28 identified workers, 10 were undeclared and the other 16 illegal since they had been hired with fixed-term part-time contracts with scheduled hours of 6 hours a week while in fact they worked much longer hours with an average of 6 – 8 hours and peaks of 11 – 12 hours for assistant cooks and room managers.



Contribution evasion was reported to the competent offices for the regularization of job positions, the recovery of the evaded social security contributions and the imposition of the related administrative sanctions. The managers of the inspected companies have been warned to regularize the entire period of illegal employment and to hire all the workers used illegally.


