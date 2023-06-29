This Friday the draw for the Mundialito de los Pobres 48 Groups will take place

Simón Bolívar players (current champion) celebrate one of their goals scored in the previous edition. XCA

With the participation of 36 teams from neighborhoods and citadels of Cuenca, this Friday, June 30, starting at 7:00 p.m., In the events room of the South Headquarters of Amistad Club, the draw for the nine groups that will be formed for the new edition of the traditional Mundialito de los Pobres that will start on July 28 will be held.

Two delegates from each participating team must attend the draw. César Banegas, president of Amistad Club, stated that the registration phase is over and the 36 teams will make up the nine series with four casts each.

Series

For the draw, four ciboriums will be established: in the first one will be the seeded teams, that is, the nine best teams that have been located in the best places in the last editions; in the second will be the third series teams; in the third ciborium, the new or invited neighborhoods and in the fourth ciborium will be made up of the second teams in the series, as stated in the 2023 tournament Regulations.

The solemn opening ceremony of the Mundialito de los Pobres will be on July 28 starting at 7:00 p.m. at the Jefferson Pérez Coliseum.

participating teams

Simón Bolívar, San Roque, Don Bosco, Ucubamba, Carlos Tosi, Medio Ejido, Miraflores, Luis Cordero, Cdla. Del Joyero, Perezpta, Housing Bank, Cdla, Álvarez, Cdla. Calderón, El Vecino, El Playón, El Vergel, Christ the Savior, Las Orquídeas, Huayna Cápac, Centennial, Juan Jaramillo, El Paraíso, Los Geranios, María Auxiliadora, El Vado, San Francisco, El Dorado, Los Arupos, Central Tarqui, San Blas, Cdla. Kennedy, Virgen de Bronce, Víctor J. Cuesta, Barrio Cristal and La Suelería.