Fritz-Kola x Habibi Collection: Style instead of Stigma – Fashion, Shopping, Designer, Trends

The Hanseatic City of Hamburg has once again proven itself to be a pioneer for an open and democratic society. The indie brand Fritz-Kola stands for attitude and responsibility and is committed to numerous campaigns for diversity and tolerance. On June 21, 2023, Fritz-Kola presented his latest mission: an exciting collaboration with the Hamburger Modelabel Habibi. The exclusive collab collection, Fritz-Kola x Habibi, takes love to the streets as streetwear and celebrates cultural diversity.

The collection consists of casual hoodies, t-shirts and bags that carry the message in Arabic and Latin script and counteract prejudice in a confident manner. The name “Habibi”, which means “treasure” in Arabic, is carried with pride on the heart. The cooperation between Fritz-Kola and Habibi wants to overcome misunderstandings and stigmatization of the Arabic script and set an example. Streetwear becomes a statement for diversity and tolerance.

Fashion, beats and partying – the pop-up store as a meeting point for street style enthusiasts

From June 22 to 26, 2023, the collection will be presented in the joint pop-up kiosk in Berlin. The popular pieces will then be available online at Habibi and in the fritz-kola shop from June 28th. The cooperation encourages people to reconsider old ways of thinking and actively campaigns against the stigmatization of Arabic writing.

Model Anna Astray (links) at the Fritz-Cola x Habibi Pop-Up Event

Habibi, the fashion label founded by Imad El Rayess in 2016, aims to counteract prejudice and condemnation of the Arabic script with its customizable designs. The founders, Imad El Rayess and Jessica Rees, are dedicated to ensuring that Arabic writing is also represented in German pop culture. Working with Fritz-Kola enables them to further advance their vision of positive change in society.

Loud against stigmatization: The unique cooperation between Fritz-Kola and Habibi

Silke Grell, Marketing Director at Fritz-Kola, emphasizes the importance of this cooperation: “We are incredibly proud of the cooperation with Habibi. It shows that there are creative ways to promote a diverse and tolerant community. The message is clear, no matter what the script: Let’s speak up together and put an end to stigma.”

The cooperation between Fritz-Kola and Habibi is part of the “Open your mouth for tolerance” campaign that Fritz-Kola has been running since the beginning of May. With this campaign, the company is actively promoting tolerant coexistence. By purchasing a promotional bottle, customers have the chance to win festival tickets or automatically donate to one of three organizations. One of the supported NGOs is the GermanDream initiative, which advocates democratic values.

Fritz-Kola team and Habibi designers Jessica Rees and Imad El Rayess (right)

The pop-up kiosk in Berlin is becoming the place to be for street style enthusiasts. From June 22-26, visitors can discover, shop and celebrate the Fritz-Kola x Habibi collection!

Author: Senim – Photos: PR

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

