Angelina Jolie Takes on the Role of Opera Diva Maria Callas in New Film ‘Maria’

Posted: 4:45pm 11/10/2023

Angelina Jolie Tapped to Play Opera Diva Maria Callas in New Film “Maria”

(Los Angeles, 11th Comprehensive News) After her latest role in the Marvel movie “Eternals,” Angelina Jolie has finally landed a new project. She will be portraying renowned opera singer Maria Callas in the upcoming film “Maria.” Yesterday, two images of Jolie as Callas were released, showcasing their striking resemblance, particularly their famous plump red lips, which immediately grabbed attention.

Maria Callas, often hailed as the queen of opera in the 20th century, was born in New York in 1923 to Greek-American immigrant parents. Displaying her singing talent from a young age, she went on to study at the Athens Conservatory of Music in Greece with her mother. Callas’ life has been extensively discussed, with particular focus on her complicated relationship with Greek shipping tycoon Aristotle Onassis.

“Pablo Larrain, the director behind biopics such as ‘Jackie Kennedy’ and ‘Spencer,’ will helm ‘Maria’,” reveals the film production team. Kristen Stewart’s portrayal of Princess Diana in Larrain’s movie “Spencer” earned her a nomination for the prestigious Oscar for Best Actress. Fans are now eagerly anticipating whether Jolie’s performance as Callas will also garner her another Oscar nomination.

Angelina Jolie, renowned for her diverse range of characters, now takes on the challenge of portraying the legendary opera diva Maria Callas in “Maria.” With the images released, Jolie’s transformation into Callas is already generating excitement among fans and industry professionals alike. The film aims to capture the essence of Callas’ extraordinary life and career, undoubtedly showcasing Jolie’s exceptional talent.

The highly anticipated film “Maria” is set to captivate audiences with its exploration of the life and legacy of Maria Callas, the opera icon of the 20th century. As production moves forward, fans and critics eagerly await the unveiling of Jolie’s performance and the revelations that will come with delving into Callas’ influential life story.

The release date for “Maria” has yet to be announced, but it is expected to premiere sometime in the coming year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

