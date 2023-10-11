Home » China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing Proposes Industry Standard for Digital Warehouse Data Classification and Interface
New Industry Standard for Digital Warehouse Data Classification and Interface Released in China

October 10, 2023

Beijing – The National Logistics Standardization Technical Committee recently organized a review meeting for the “Digital Warehouse Data Classification and Interface Specification” industry standard. The meeting, held in a combined offline and online format, aimed to discuss and finalize the proposed standard.

Cui Zhongfu, vice president and secretary-general of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and executive deputy director of the National Logistics Standardization Technical Committee, presided over the meeting, which saw the participation of various industry experts and stakeholders.

The “Digital Warehouse Data Classification and Interface Specification” standard, with the project number 303-2021-002, was put forward by the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing and falls under the jurisdiction of the National Logistics Standardization Technical Committee (TC269). This comprehensive standard outlines the principles for digital warehouse data classification and interface, establishes requirements for data classification, coding, and interface, and provides guidelines for digital warehouse data management and interface management.

During the review meeting, experts from relevant associations, universities, and enterprises carefully examined each item of the standard. The experts also received a report on the standard formulation process and its content from the standard drafting group.

After thorough examination and considerations, the review team unanimously agreed to pass the standard. Experts believe that the implementation of this standard will significantly enhance the data management capabilities of digital warehouses and improve the efficiency of data interconnection.

This new industry standard for digital warehouse data classification and interface in China marks a significant step forward in streamlining operations within the logistics sector. With the growing adoption of digital technologies and advancements in warehouse management systems, having a unified data classification and interface specification will facilitate seamless data integration, improving overall efficiency, and reducing operational complexities.

The National Logistics Standardization Technical Committee and China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing deserve commendation for their collaborative efforts in developing this standard and ensuring its alignment with industry requirements. As the logistics industry continues to undergo rapid digital transformation, the adoption of such standards will play a vital role in driving operational excellence and competitive advantage.

Industry stakeholders, including logistics service providers, warehouse operators, and technology suppliers, are encouraged to incorporate the new standard into their operations, maximizing the benefits of digitization and taking a significant stride towards data-driven and interconnected warehouse management.

The release of the “Digital Warehouse Data Classification and Interface Specification” could potentially pave the way for similar industry standards globally, providing a benchmark for digital warehouses worldwide and enhancing collaboration across borders.

With the successful conclusion of the review meeting, it is expected that the standard will soon be officially implemented, further strengthening the digital infrastructure of China‘s logistics industry and supporting its continued growth and evolution.

