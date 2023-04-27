Home » This is how the Day of Solidarity with the Victims was commemorated in Chocó
This is how the Day of Solidarity with the Victims was commemorated in Chocó

This is how the Day of Solidarity with the Victims was commemorated in Chocó

This is how the commemoration of the National Day of Remembrance and Solidarity with the Victims in Chocó was lived. The commemoration included the participation of victims and institutions of the department.

Last Friday, April 14, more than 600 victims summoned by the Unit for Victims and the Table for Effective Participation of Victims of Quibdó met at the Regional Center for Attention to Victims (CRAV), to commemorate the Day National of Memory and Solidarity with the Victims in Chocó. Due to weather conditions, the route planned for the asphalt ring called ❛Light route❜ was declined.

At the meeting, the attendees expressed the problems they face as victims of the armed conflict, their sadness for loved ones who are not there, and the uprooting of the territory, through the play ‘Refugees’, performed by the peace stars group

Esaud Lemos Maturana, coordinator of the Effective Victim Participation Table of the municipality of Quibdó, expressed: “The balance of the day is very positive, we see the articulation of part of the entities that make up the SNARIV with the victims, in a joint effort with the Table for Effective Participation of Victims, giving us encouragement and hope in working for the benefit of all”

