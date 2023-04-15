Home » This is how the new single by Omar Geles sounds
News

This is how the new single by Omar Geles sounds

by admin
This is how the new single by Omar Geles sounds

The singer and composer of Vallenato music Omar Geles presented his new song entitled ‘Súbele al pickup’.

“The time has come my people, ‘Get in the pick up’ and enjoy the weekend with me. Available on all digital platforms, wrote the artist in a publication on his official Instagram account.

This new song of now minstrel vallenato available on all digital platforms, it was released after the success of his previous musical single ‘The Lipotusa’. The official video was directed by Fredy Melo and recorded at the Valledupar city.

PHOTO: COURTESY.

It should be remembered that at the end of Marchor was the wax sculpture of Omar Geles unveiledwhich will be part of the hall of fame of the Vallenato Music Cultural Center.

See also  Thirty Belluno Municipalities without Covid positive residents: here are what they are

You may also like

Communication master Shi Chongliang promotes health care reform...

Trump reveals source of profits after leaving White...

US data leak – President Biden orders stricter...

Bayern draws with Hoffenheim, but maintains the lead,...

Wake in El Morro ended in a fight,...

Enhance national security awareness 10 political, legal and...

“Russia is at a turning point – we...

The Sudanese army announces control of the Special...

The tree that Shakira took from Barcelona to...

Lavanttal Rally – racing car against tree: driver...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy