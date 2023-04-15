This is how the new single by Omar Geles sounds

The singer and composer of Vallenato music Omar Geles presented his new song entitled ‘Súbele al pickup’.

“The time has come my people, ‘Get in the pick up’ and enjoy the weekend with me. Available on all digital platforms, wrote the artist in a publication on his official Instagram account.

This new song of now minstrel vallenato available on all digital platforms, it was released after the success of his previous musical single ‘The Lipotusa’. The official video was directed by Fredy Melo and recorded at the Valledupar city.

PHOTO: COURTESY.

It should be remembered that at the end of Marchor was the wax sculpture of Omar Geles unveiledwhich will be part of the hall of fame of the Vallenato Music Cultural Center.