A taxi rushed into an alley, a pedestrian in his 20s died… A driver in his 70s “suddenly accelerated”

▲In the afternoon of the 15th, the scene of an accident where a taxi in Sillim-dong, Gwanak-gu, Seoul collided with a pedestrian and 5 cars in succession. (Photo courtesy of Gwanak Fire Station)

An accident occurred in Gwanak-gu, Seoul, where a taxi crashed into a pedestrian and five vehicles in succession.

On the 15th, the Seoul Gwanak Police Station announced that it had booked and investigated taxi driver A (71) on charges of causing death under the Act on Special Cases for the Handling of Traffic Accidents.

At around 2:20 p.m. on the same day, Mr. A was driving through an alleyway near Chungmu-gyo, Sillim-dong, Gwanak-gu, when he crashed into a car and B (29), a man in his 20s who was at a crossing.

Afterwards, Mr. A’s taxi exited the main road and ran in the opposite direction, crashing into four vehicles in succession.

In this accident, Mr. B was transferred to the hospital in a state of cardiac arrest, but eventually died. Four other drivers in the crash also sustained minor injuries.

Mr. A insisted on sudden acceleration of the vehicle during the police investigation. It was confirmed that he was not driving under the influence.

The police will prosecute Mr. A for manslaughter under the Act on Special Cases for the Handling of Traffic Accidents and investigate the details of the accident through CCTV.

